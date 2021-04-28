FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FSV stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.