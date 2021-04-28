CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $75.11 on Wednesday, hitting $861.69. 36,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.35. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

