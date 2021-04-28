CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CSGP traded down $75.11 on Wednesday, hitting $861.69. 36,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.35. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.