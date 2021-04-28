Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.94. 4,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

TLPFY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

