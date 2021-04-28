Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Teleperformance stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.94. 4,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.
