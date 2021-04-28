Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of TRMT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

