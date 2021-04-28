ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,534.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

