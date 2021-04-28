Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $499.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.