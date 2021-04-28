IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$36.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

