JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POYYF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.