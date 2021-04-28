HSBC’s (HSBC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 99,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.