CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

