Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

