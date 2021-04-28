Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

SZEVF remained flat at $$23.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Suez has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

SZEVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

