Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,255. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Get Shoprite alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.