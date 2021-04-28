Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,255. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
About Shoprite
Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.
