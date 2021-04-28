First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as low as C$19.74. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 684,130 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63.
In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,300. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,500. Insiders sold a total of 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602 in the last 90 days.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
