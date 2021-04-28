First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.63 and traded as low as C$19.74. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 684,130 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,300. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,500. Insiders sold a total of 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.