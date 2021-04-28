ScPrime 1-Day Volume Tops $1,859.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1,859.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,292,353 coins and its circulating supply is 34,608,742 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

