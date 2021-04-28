Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.02. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 551,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

