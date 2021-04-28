Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.39).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €55.78 ($65.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,166,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.45. Covestro has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

