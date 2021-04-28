NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.84. 148,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of -375.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.