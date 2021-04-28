Needham & Company LLC Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $195.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

ENPH stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

