Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,751. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

