IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.17. 17,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,943. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $228.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

