Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

