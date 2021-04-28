SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $539.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,260. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

