San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.