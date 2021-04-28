Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 30,134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

