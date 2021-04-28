Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 228,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 55,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

