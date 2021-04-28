Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.00. 96,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

