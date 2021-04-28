Maj Invest Holding A S Has $415.40 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,592 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 7.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $415,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.72. 48,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

