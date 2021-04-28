Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

FFIC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,345. The stock has a market cap of $715.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

