NOV (NYSE:NOV) Issues Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NOV traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

