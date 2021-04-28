Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $3,503,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 722.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. 158,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

