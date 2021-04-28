Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

