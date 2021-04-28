Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,326. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

