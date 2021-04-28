Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 150,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,364. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

