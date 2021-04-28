SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 million-$7 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get SRAX alerts:

NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 6,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,497. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.