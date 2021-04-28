Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,841. Yelp has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

