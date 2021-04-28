Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 517,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

