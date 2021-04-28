Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.46

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as high as $21.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 1,652 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.