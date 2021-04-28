Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,006.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 250,105 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 97,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,914.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.