Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.24. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 286,523 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

