Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Declines By 73.6%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOMMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SOMMY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

