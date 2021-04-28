NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.
Shares of NXPI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -379.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
