NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -379.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

