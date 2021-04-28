SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.