First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%.

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077. The firm has a market cap of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

FCBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

