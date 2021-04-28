TFG Advisers LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,862. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

