Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.04. 62,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.08.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.