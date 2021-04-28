Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 409,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

