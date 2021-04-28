Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 26,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,593. The company has a market cap of $90.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.