Phala Network Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $166.78 million and approximately $48.35 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

