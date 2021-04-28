Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $152.21 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $152.21 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00126005 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004769 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

